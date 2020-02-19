CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total value of $187,057.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,200 shares of company stock worth $8,657,928 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine downgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.63.

CDW traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 406,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,137. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.77. CDW has a 52-week low of $90.53 and a 52-week high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.25%.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

