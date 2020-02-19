CBIZ (CBZ) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect CBIZ to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. CBIZ has a 12-month low of $19.02 and a 12-month high of $28.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 0.29.

In other CBIZ news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $945,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,621,159.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Benaree Pratt Wiley sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total transaction of $42,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,202 shares in the company, valued at $246,153.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,672. 7.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CBZ. ValuEngine cut shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides professional business services, products, and solutions that help its clients in managing finances and employees. It offers its services through three groups: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services group provides accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services.

