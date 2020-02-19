Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.97, 161,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 91,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CATS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Catasys during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Catasys by 13,788.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Catasys during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Catasys by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Catasys by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

