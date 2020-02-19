Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) Trading 8.1% Higher

Shares of Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) traded up 8.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.13 and last traded at $17.97, 161,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 77% from the average session volume of 91,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.63.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Catasys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.67 and its 200 day moving average is $15.85. The stock has a market cap of $275.81 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 1.75.
About Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS)
Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.
