Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director Sells $800,250.00 in Stock

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Director David S. Kabakoff sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $800,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CSTL traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $31.85. The company had a trading volume of 73,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a current ratio of 11.89. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 1,174.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.83.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

