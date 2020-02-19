Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 94,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000. Hanesbrands makes up about 1.3% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Hanesbrands by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,480,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $237,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,461 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 496.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,580,934 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 270.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,560,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,805 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $13,860,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth $13,917,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBI stock opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.16. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America downgraded Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

