Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $80,000 in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,045 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNV. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 68,415 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,446,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

SNV opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.80 and a fifty-two week high of $40.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $498.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

