Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $3.17 Million in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 307,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,172,000. Infosys comprises about 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Infosys by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Infosys by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Infosys by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

NYSE INFY opened at $11.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63. Infosys Ltd has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.09 to $13.53 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Infosys from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Infosys from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.44.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.