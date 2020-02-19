Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000. Gilead Sciences comprises approximately 2.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 33,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.96. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $71.19. The firm has a market cap of $85.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GILD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from to in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.79.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 20,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $1,399,458.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 119,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,250,606. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total value of $388,043.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 73,802 shares of company stock worth $4,997,182. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

