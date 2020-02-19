Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 482 Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 482 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $30,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

NYSE MCD opened at $216.15 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.51. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $178.27 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a market cap of $163.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MCD. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $218.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Mcdonald’s from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,067 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,808.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.