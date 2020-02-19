Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 183,241 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. NIC comprises about 3.9% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of NIC by 45.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 134,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 41,903 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIC in the third quarter valued at about $341,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NIC during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its position in NIC by 1.2% during the third quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 366,645 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,571,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EGOV opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NIC Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $87.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.26 million. NIC had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 14.24%. NIC’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIC Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from NIC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. NIC’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on NIC from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub downgraded NIC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of NIC in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.33.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

