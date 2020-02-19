Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in British American Tobacco PLC (NYSE:BTI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 567.8% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 85.8% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 177.6% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BTI opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco PLC has a 12-month low of $33.73 and a 12-month high of $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Several research firms have issued reports on BTI. ValuEngine lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus upped their price target on shares of British American Tobacco from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. British American Tobacco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

