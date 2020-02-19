Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. State Street Corp grew its position in Southern by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $167,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,040,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,871,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,813 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,915,000. 59.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a report on Sunday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.79.

NYSE SO opened at $69.40 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $71.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s payout ratio is 80.78%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,236,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock worth $139,613,163. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

