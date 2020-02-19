CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.35.

KMX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of CarMax in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get CarMax alerts:

In other CarMax news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $2,862,508.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of CarMax by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in CarMax by 114.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CarMax stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,917. CarMax has a 52-week low of $58.19 and a 52-week high of $100.49. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). CarMax had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. CarMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarMax will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.