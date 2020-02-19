Capital Square LLC Acquires Shares of 26,967 CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL)

Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,460,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 45,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,228,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 122,151 shares during the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties during the third quarter worth approximately $8,946,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,566,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 50,611 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in CBL & Associates Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,385,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares during the last quarter. 62.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CBL opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.65. CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.13.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.09). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $189.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.64 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CBL & Associates Properties news, Director Michael L. Ashner bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CBL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine cut shares of CBL & Associates Properties from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $1.27.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

