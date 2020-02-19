Canada Carbon (CVE:CCB) Shares Up 11.8%

Canada Carbon Inc (CVE:CCB) shares shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19, 777,983 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 531% from the average session volume of 123,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.17.

The firm has a market cap of $12.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.10 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07.

Canada Carbon Company Profile (CVE:CCB)

Canada Carbon Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite. It holds interests in the Miller hydrothermal lump-vein graphite property that covers an area of approximately 100 square kilometers located to the west of Montreal in the Grenville Township; and the Asbury graphite mine property that covers approximately 119 hectares located in the Laurentides region of southern Quebec.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Carbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Carbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.