Callisto Network (CLO) Trading Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Callisto Network has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange and BiteBTC. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $127,311.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $280.21 or 0.02758768 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.72 or 0.00095700 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,400,373,798 coins and its circulating supply is 2,353,740,065 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Callisto Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

