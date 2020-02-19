Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Trading Up 6.6%

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)’s stock price was up 6.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.25, approximately 362,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 453,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CALA shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Calithera Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $389.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.48.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 191,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $750,540.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 25,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,014 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. 64.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

