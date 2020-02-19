Cabot (NYSE:CBT) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CBT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cabot in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Cabot stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.22. The company had a trading volume of 271,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,428. Cabot has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.60.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cabot will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $136,947.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cabot during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 81.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cabot by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

