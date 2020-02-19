Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.10% of Brunswick worth $4,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $340,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,034,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,064,000 after buying an additional 662,647 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brunswick by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 17,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management grew its holdings in Brunswick by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management now owns 31,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,260 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital boosted their target price on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.27.

NYSE:BC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $64.85. 9,623 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,256. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -42.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.76. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $66.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $905.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 22.17%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $195,808.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

