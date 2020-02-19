BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.81

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 2618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.
A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 154.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.
About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
