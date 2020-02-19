BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.81

BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $56.81 and last traded at $56.75, with a volume of 2618 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.30.

A number of brokerages have commented on DOOO. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.02.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities research analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BRP by 154.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 182,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BRP by 276.3% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

