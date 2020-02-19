Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.24), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $986.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 1.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of BKD stock traded up $1.48 on Wednesday, reaching $8.41. 227,091 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,527. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -33.58 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $8.80.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKD. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates through five segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services, and Management Services. The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income senior citizens.

