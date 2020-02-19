Brokers Offer Predictions for Century Aluminum Co’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ:CENX) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Century Aluminum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the industrial products company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Century Aluminum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on CENX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.67.

Century Aluminum stock opened at $5.80 on Wednesday. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $5.02 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.03.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Century Aluminum by 1,471.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Century Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Century Aluminum news, COO Jesse E. Gary sold 22,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $177,459.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Bless sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $188,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.