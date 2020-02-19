Brokerages Set Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Price Target at $37.92

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.92.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on STN shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stantec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC raised Stantec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STN. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 1,054.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,230,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,831,000 after buying an additional 1,124,196 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,404,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,751,000 after buying an additional 549,828 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the fourth quarter worth about $11,043,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,014,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,421,000 after buying an additional 332,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 7.0% during the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 4,725,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,552,000 after buying an additional 311,110 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STN stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 132,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,787. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 1.23. Stantec has a 12-month low of $20.22 and a 12-month high of $31.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

