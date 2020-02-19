Brokerages Set Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) PT at C$5.44

Semafo Inc. (TSE:SMF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

SMF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$8.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sprott Securities raised shares of Semafo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$4.25 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Semafo from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Semafo in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of TSE SMF traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$3.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,377,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,081. Semafo has a twelve month low of C$2.36 and a twelve month high of C$5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.66.

SEMAFO Inc, a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of gold properties in West Africa. The company operates the Mana Mine in Burkina Faso, which includes the Siou deposit. It also holds a 90% interest in the Boungou project. The company was formerly known as West Africa Mining Exploration Corporation Inc and changed its name to SEMAFO Inc in May 1997.

