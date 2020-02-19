Brokerages Set Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) Price Target at €60.81

Kion Group AG (FRA:KGX) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €60.81 ($70.71).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KGX. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Baader Bank set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX traded up €1.30 ($1.51) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €59.20 ($68.84). The stock had a trading volume of 142,142 shares. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €60.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of €54.63. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($95.14).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.