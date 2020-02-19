Brokerages Set Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Price Target at $47.11

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DRQ. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Dril-Quip from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $40.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.45. Dril-Quip has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $56.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Dril-Quip during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 108.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

