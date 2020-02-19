Brokerages Set Continental AG (ETR:CON) Target Price at €130.82

Continental AG (ETR:CON) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €130.82 ($152.11).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CON. Warburg Research set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €109.00 ($126.74) price target on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank set a €130.00 ($151.16) price objective on Continental and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

CON traded down €0.74 ($0.86) on Friday, hitting €111.62 ($129.79). 554,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €110.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €116.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.05. Continental has a 12 month low of €99.26 ($115.42) and a 12 month high of €157.40 ($183.02). The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion and a PE ratio of -103.93.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The company operates through Chassis & Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, and ContiTech segments. The Chassis & Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to enhance driving safety and vehicle dynamics.

