Brokerages Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target at C$2.15

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.30.

A number of research analysts have commented on BBD.B shares. CIBC reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.40 to C$2.15 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.80 to C$1.40 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$1.75 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research increased their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.70 to C$1.80 in a report on Friday, February 14th.

TSE:BBD.B opened at C$1.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.74. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.10 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of -298.00.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

