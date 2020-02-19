Brokerages Set Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,129. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.
About Bancolombia
Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.
