Brokerages Set Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) Target Price at $56.33

Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.33.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIB. TheStreet raised shares of Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of NYSE CIB traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.28. The stock had a trading volume of 13,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,129. The firm has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.75. Bancolombia has a 52-week low of $44.66 and a 52-week high of $56.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIB. Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Bancolombia in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 747,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,946,000 after purchasing an additional 148,718 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 127,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,113 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 43,337 shares during the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

