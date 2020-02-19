Brokerages Set $22.00 Price Target for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.
Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $22.95.
About First Guaranty Bancshares
First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.
