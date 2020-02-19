Brokerages Set $22.00 Price Target for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price objective of $22.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given First Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 151 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded First Guaranty Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 50.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FGBI traded down $0.48 on Tuesday, hitting $18.75. The stock had a trading volume of 342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,677. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.58. The company has a market cap of $166.13 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $22.95.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

