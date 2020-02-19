Brokerages Expect Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $262.85 Million

Analysts predict that Lendingtree Inc (NASDAQ:TREE) will post $262.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Lendingtree’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $269.60 million. Lendingtree posted sales of $202.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Lendingtree will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lendingtree.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $341.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Lendingtree from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub lowered Lendingtree from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Lendingtree in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lendingtree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $370.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE traded up $4.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $331.46. The company had a trading volume of 82,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,238. Lendingtree has a twelve month low of $281.01 and a twelve month high of $434.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 399.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $320.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Lendingtree by 110.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 99.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Lendingtree during the third quarter worth about $421,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Lendingtree by 41.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Lendingtree by 44.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 483,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,105,000 after acquiring an additional 148,551 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Lendingtree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates an online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans in the United States. Its mortgage products comprise purchase and refinance products. The company also provides information, tools, and access to various conditional loan offers for non-mortgage products, including auto loans, credit cards, home equity loans, personal loans, reverse mortgages, small business loans, and student loans.

