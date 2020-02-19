Brokerages Expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.87 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) will report $3.87 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.91 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $3.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $15.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ecolab.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,657,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 578,662 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ecolab by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,843,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,826,000 after acquiring an additional 493,401 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Ecolab by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,336,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $643,894,000 after acquiring an additional 381,681 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,443,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Ecolab by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,396,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,474,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $207.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,432. The company has a 50-day moving average of $197.13 and a 200-day moving average of $195.33. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $163.50 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

