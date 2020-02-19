Brokerages Expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) to post earnings of $2.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.22. Citigroup posted earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $9.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.61.

Shares of C stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $60.05 and a 1 year high of $83.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 268.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

