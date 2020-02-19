Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) to Post $0.92 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) will report earnings per share of $0.92 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. Teradyne posted earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Teradyne.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.95 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TER. DA Davidson upped their target price on Teradyne from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Teradyne from $68.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Teradyne from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.58.

NYSE TER traded down $2.77 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,568,198. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $81.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 7,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $525,109.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,110.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider King Wallace 362,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,190 shares of company stock worth $8,776,159. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $689,000. West Coast Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 160,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,285,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,125,000 after buying an additional 14,261 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Teradyne (TER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.