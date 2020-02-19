Brokerages Anticipate Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to Post $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to post $1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Spirit AeroSystems posted earnings per share of $1.85 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year earnings of $6.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.52. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to $4.44. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Spirit AeroSystems.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPR. ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.60.

Shares of NYSE:SPR traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.60. 790,088 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,570,600. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.06. Spirit AeroSystems has a one year low of $62.78 and a one year high of $100.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.14 and a 200 day moving average of $78.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $403,922,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $273,389,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the third quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $177,448,000 after buying an additional 321,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

