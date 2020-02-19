Brokerages Anticipate Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) to Announce $0.72 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Outfront Media Inc (NYSE:OUT) will announce $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.76. Outfront Media reported earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OUT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outfront Media from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Outfront Media from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Outfront Media in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Imperial Capital increased their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outfront Media has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

In related news, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 332,703 shares in the company, valued at $10,011,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Outfront Media by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,307,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 548.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 514,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 434,949 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,095,000 after acquiring an additional 217,660 shares during the period. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OUT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,643. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.36 and a 200-day moving average of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.07. Outfront Media has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $31.20.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its ON Smart Media platform, OUTFRONT is implementing digital technology that will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.