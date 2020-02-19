Brokerages Anticipate Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opus Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.38. Opus Bank posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Opus Bank will report full year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Opus Bank.

Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $63.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. Opus Bank had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 18.91%.

OPB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered Opus Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Opus Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Opus Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Opus Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Opus Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Shares of Opus Bank stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.88. The company had a trading volume of 565,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,502. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $955.44 million, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.31. Opus Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Opus Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Opus Bank by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Opus Bank by 7.7% during the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Opus Bank Company Profile

Opus Bank provides various banking products, services, and solutions for small and mid-sized companies, entrepreneurs, real estate investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company accepts demand deposits, checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

