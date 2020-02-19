Brokerages Anticipate Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to Post $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) will report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the lowest is $0.68. Arch Capital Group reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.35. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACGL. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.15.

In related news, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $1,884,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,364.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,584,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $15,276,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 640,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $243,000. Black Diamond Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 276,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 110,791 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACGL traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.89. 1,168,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,395,948. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.31 and a twelve month high of $47.98.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

