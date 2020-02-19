Brokerages Anticipate Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to Announce $1.00 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the lowest is $0.99. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.33 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $4.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $6.02. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Analog Devices.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.75%. Analog Devices’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

In other news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 11,860 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total value of $1,434,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,143,484.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $1,100,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,220.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,320 shares of company stock valued at $11,186,087. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 6.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Delaney Dennis R raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 0.7% during the third quarter. Delaney Dennis R now owns 14,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI traded up $5.07 on Friday, hitting $123.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,536,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,815. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $95.51 and a fifty-two week high of $124.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.94%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Analog Devices (ADI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.