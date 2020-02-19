Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $201.52

Braemar Shipping Services plc (LON:BMS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $201.52 and traded as low as $180.00. Braemar Shipping Services shares last traded at $181.50, with a volume of 37,891 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap started coverage on Braemar Shipping Services in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued a “corporate” rating and a GBX 325 ($4.28) price objective on the stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $57.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 207.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 201.44.

In related news, insider Ronald Series purchased 4,000 shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 209 ($2.75) per share, with a total value of £8,360 ($10,997.11).

About Braemar Shipping Services (LON:BMS)

Braemar Shipping Services plc provides shipbroking, technical, and logistics services to the shipping, marine, energy, offshore, and insurance industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, clean petroleum products, liquefied petrochemical gas, liquefied natural gas, specialized tankers, and time charter projects; second-hand purchase and sale, new building, recycling, and valuating; dry bulk chartering; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research and consulting services.

