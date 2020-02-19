BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) Stock Price Down 10.3%

Shares of BR Malls Participacoes SA (OTCMKTS:BRMSY) traded down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.55 and last traded at $7.98, 46,700 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 768% from the average session volume of 5,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.92.

About BR Malls Participacoes (OTCMKTS:BRMSY)

BR Malls Participações SA operates as a shopping mall company in Brazil. It also manages parking lot operation. As of March 16, 2018, it owned a portfolio of 39 malls comprising 1,445.5 thousand square meters of gross leasable area and 877.1 thousand square meters of gross leasable area. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

