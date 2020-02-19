Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.31

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.31 and last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 14378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.70.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In related news, CFO Josh Hirsberg sold 35,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total transaction of $1,056,777.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,094,974.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $298,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,815,309.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $2,847,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 204,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after buying an additional 46,103 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter worth $569,000. 71.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

