Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Sells $1,062,500.00 in Stock

Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, reaching $429.00. The company had a trading volume of 279,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,531. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.67. Boston Beer Company Inc has a one year low of $258.34 and a one year high of $444.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $379.40 and its 200 day moving average is $383.91.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Boston Beer to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $332.00 to $319.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $413.68.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 357,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,213,000 after acquiring an additional 116,867 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 75,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $25,636,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $14,105,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $10,868,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

