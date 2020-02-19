BOScoin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.99 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. In the last week, BOScoin has traded up 5% against the dollar. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.25 million and approximately $5.99 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOScoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and GDAC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00046505 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000456 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 108.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BOScoin Coin Profile

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,233,797,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,484,753 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

