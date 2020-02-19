BORA Tops One Day Trading Volume of $107,418.00 (BORA)

BORA (CURRENCY:BORA) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 19th. BORA has a total market capitalization of $4.75 million and approximately $107,418.00 worth of BORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BORA has traded down 18.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BORA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002911 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.07 or 0.03069101 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00045683 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00147722 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002667 BTC.

BORA Token Profile

BORA’s total supply is 1,205,750,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 671,112,500 tokens. The official message board for BORA is medium.com/boraecosystem . The official website for BORA is boraecosystem.com . BORA’s official Twitter account is @bora_ecosystem

BORA Token Trading

BORA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BORA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

