Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,083 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Boeing by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 5,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $312,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $1,601,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $3,574,000. 68.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BA. Vertical Group lowered Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a $333.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Longbow Research began coverage on Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Boeing from to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.03.

NYSE BA traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $340.01. The company had a trading volume of 267,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,926,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.75 billion, a PE ratio of -281.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $329.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.04. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $302.72 and a 12 month high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

