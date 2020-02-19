BMO Capital Markets Begins Coverage on Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP)

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.50 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Nextera Energy Partners in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Nextera Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.79.

Shares of NEP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,939. Nextera Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $42.05 and a 1-year high of $61.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Nextera Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Nextera Energy Partners will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,086,968 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $57,435,000 after acquiring an additional 265,356 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Nextera Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nextera Energy Partners by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063,922 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $56,218,000 after acquiring an additional 261,722 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextera Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

