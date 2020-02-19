bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.79) by ($0.25), Briefing.com reports. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The company had revenue of $10.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.72) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE traded down $6.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.64. 249,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,335. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a current ratio of 6.22. bluebird bio has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $163.43.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In related news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $113,612.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alison Cecily Finger sold 517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $43,924.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,981 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,501 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLUE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $100.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of bluebird bio from $242.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.