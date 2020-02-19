Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Trading Down 17.6% After Earnings Miss

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN) fell 17.6% during trading on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.60, 1,576,157 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 291% from the average session volume of 402,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

The company reported ($1.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.11). Blue Apron had a negative return on equity of 57.78% and a negative net margin of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $94.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.54 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APRN shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Blue Apron from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

In related news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of Blue Apron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock worth $50,305 in the last quarter. Insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 571,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.17.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

