Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) Shares Up 11.8%

Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE:APRN)’s share price shot up 11.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.44 and last traded at $4.37, 790,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average session volume of 365,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APRN. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Blue Apron from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Blue Apron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $51.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Linda F. Kozlowski sold 4,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.60, for a total transaction of $32,241.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,622 shares of company stock valued at $50,305 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APRN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 571,249 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 3rd quarter worth about $158,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Portsea Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Apron during the 4th quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blue Apron by 1,262.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 136,760 shares in the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Apron Company Profile (NYSE:APRN)

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc operates direct-to-consumer platform that delivers original recipes, and fresh and seasonal ingredients. It also operates Blue Apron Market, an e-commerce marketplace that provides cooking tools, utensils, and pantry items. In addition, the company offers Blue Apron Wine, a direct-to-consumer wine delivery service that sells wines, which can be paired with its meals; and supplies poultry, beef, and lamb.

